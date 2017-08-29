Back to Main page
Nord Stream 2 project received 324 mln euro funding from European companies — Gazprom

Business & Economy
August 29, 23:57 UTC+3

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project, received funds from five European companies totaling 324 mln euro in July 2017, Gazprom said in its IFRS report on Tuesday.

Nord Stream 2 project will be implemented despite sanctions — energy minister

"Subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG borrowed funds from Wintershall, OMV, Shell, Engie and Uniper in the amount of 324 mln in July 2017 under conditions of the long-term financing agreement made among the parties in April 2017," Gazprom said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first line and will basically follow its route.

Oil & Gas
