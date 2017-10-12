German business negative about possible new economic sanctions of US against Russia

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. The German business is negative about possible new economic sanctions of the US against Russia, Wolfgang Buchele, head of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with German businessmen.

"Another topic we have been concerned about for several weeks now is possible new economic sanctions of the US against Russia. The reasons for these sanctions are obvious, they lie in the sphere of domestic policy, in the sphere of American interests in the economy. We support the negative attitude of the European Union towards these sanctions and the negative attitude of the federal government (of Germany) to this issue," Buchele said.

He added that German companies consider the impact of US sanctions against Russia dangerous for their business and the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations maintains close contact with the government of its country.

At the beginning of the meeting Buchele noted the importance of the upcoming presidential elections in Russia. He recalled that recently in Germany parliamentary elections were held and a new government is being formed.

"Of course, we are all wondering what this means for our relations in the future. If we look at the past years, then, of course, politics played a very big role in the development of economic relations between our states. In addition to the Federal Chancellor, the social democratic Minister for Foreign Affairs promoted a political dialogue with Russia," Buchele said.

He also noted that political changes in Germany could improve the relations between Russia and the German business. Buchele stressed that the overwhelming majority of Germans do not doubt the need for friendly relations between Russia and Germany.