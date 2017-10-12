German business interested in continuing its presence in Russian market — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Representatives of German business assured President Vladimir Putin that they are interested in continuing their presence in the Russian market, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"According to the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, the companies participated in the meeting are interested in continuing business development in Russia, despite any current situation," the Kremlin spokesman said. "They declare their will to further expand cooperation, their presence in the Russian market," he added.