Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to increase gas production by 12%, coal by 6% in 2017

Business & Economy
October 24, 12:47 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Gas production in Russia in 2017 will grow by 12% year-on-year, coal - by 6%, Russian Energy of Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"This year our indicators are improving. I can give examples - in the gas industry, this year's production growth will be 12%, which exceeds economic growth rate several times, in the coal industry - 6%," he said.

Read also

Russia's Economy Ministry expects gas production to rise by 2020

Energy Ministry expects gas production on Arctic shelf to grow to 34 bln cubic meters

Gazprom raises gas production by 17.5% in 2017

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Novak
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
5
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
6
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigue
7
Russian ‘It Girl’ candidate wants to change the rules of the game in 2018 election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама