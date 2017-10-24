Russia to increase gas production by 12%, coal by 6% in 2017

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Gas production in Russia in 2017 will grow by 12% year-on-year, coal - by 6%, Russian Energy of Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"This year our indicators are improving. I can give examples - in the gas industry, this year's production growth will be 12%, which exceeds economic growth rate several times, in the coal industry - 6%," he said.