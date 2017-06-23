Back to Main page
Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmap

Military & Defense
June 23, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley have signed a roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Read also

Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with India

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley have signed a roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation.

"We are determined to go ahead with building up cooperation in order to enhance the combat readiness of both countries’ armed forces and to exchange experience in various defense-related matters," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission for military-technical cooperation.

He said that in accordance with the agreements the experts of the two countries drafted a roadmap for the development of military cooperation between Russia and India, which is to become the basic document in planning bilateral contacts.

At the end of the session Shoigu and Jaitley signed a corresponding document.

Read also

Russia and India to hold first combined forces drills in fall

Russian defense minister: India’s SCO accession opens up new prospects for cooperation

Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries

Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA

Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018

Russia and India to hold military exercise in Far East

Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry

Putin praises Russia-India military-technical cooperation

