Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmap

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley have signed a roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation.

"We are determined to go ahead with building up cooperation in order to enhance the combat readiness of both countries’ armed forces and to exchange experience in various defense-related matters," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission for military-technical cooperation.

He said that in accordance with the agreements the experts of the two countries drafted a roadmap for the development of military cooperation between Russia and India, which is to become the basic document in planning bilateral contacts.

At the end of the session Shoigu and Jaitley signed a corresponding document.