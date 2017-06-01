Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1./TASS/.Russia and India have agreed to continue joint work to develop state-of-the-art weapons systems, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference after Russian-Indian talks on Thursday.

"We have agreed with Mr. Prime Minister to continue joint development and production of state-of-the-art weapons systems," the president said.

He said the sides agreed "to deepen cooperation in the military-technical sphere on the basis of a relevant bilateral program designed up until 2020".

"Let me note that our cooperation is not limited to direct supplies to Indian partners of advanced models of weaponry. With the participation of Russia, India has launched assembly of military purpose products," Putin said, noting that these are cutting- edge military products.