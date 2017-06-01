Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry

Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponryMilitary & Defense June 01, 20:57
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to SerbiaMilitary & Defense June 01, 19:56
Russian vice-premier lauds FC Zenit’s new pick Mancini as ‘top-level coach’Sport June 01, 19:32
Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 19:22
Russia’s Kamaz plans to assemble up to 1,500 trucks a year in South AfricaBusiness & Economy June 01, 19:06
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank manRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:52
Prosecutor highlights analysis of phone calls as key to solving Nemtsov’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1./TASS/.Russia and India have agreed to continue joint work to develop state-of-the-art weapons systems, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference after Russian-Indian talks on Thursday.
"We have agreed with Mr. Prime Minister to continue joint development and production of state-of-the-art weapons systems," the president said.
He said the sides agreed "to deepen cooperation in the military-technical sphere on the basis of a relevant bilateral program designed up until 2020".
"Let me note that our cooperation is not limited to direct supplies to Indian partners of advanced models of weaponry. With the participation of Russia, India has launched assembly of military purpose products," Putin said, noting that these are cutting- edge military products.