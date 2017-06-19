Back to Main page
Russian-Indian fighter FGFA to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA

Military & Defense
June 19, 15:24 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

India, alongside Russia, will obtain not just know-how, but the copyright to a newly-designed military product, the chief of the federal service for military-technical cooperation noted

T-50 PAK FA fighter jets

T-50 PAK FA fighter jets

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russian-Indian fifth generation jet FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) will be in no way inferior to the PAK FA plane developed for the Russian Aerospace Force, the chief of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media on Monday.

"India, alongside Russia, will obtain not just know-how, but the copyright to a newly-designed military product. In other words, if the contract is signed and the inter-government agreement is acted on - and this is precisely what we are striving for - this plane will be in no way inferior to our PAK FA," Shugayev said at the Le Bourget show.

"Onboard equipment may be different, for instance, of India’s own manufacture. This plane will be adjusted to the needs of the Indian market. The parameters will not be inferior to the national product in use in Russia. It will be reconfigured to suit the customer’s needs," he added.

No other country, Shugayev said, was prepared to share such sensitive technologies with India.

The FGFA agreement was signed in 2007. At the beginning of May a source at India’s Defense Ministry told the PTI news agency the contract for designing a detailed project of a new fighter jet would be concluded in the second half of 2017. Russian officials last spring said that Russia fully complied with its liabilities under the project and was waiting for the Indian side to make a decision.

