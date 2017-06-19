Russian-Indian fighter FGFA to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA

Russian deputy PM highlights Sochi’s top-notch preparation for Confederations CupSport June 19, 15:27
Russian-Indian fighter FGFA to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FAMilitary & Defense June 19, 15:24
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jetMilitary & Defense June 19, 14:23
German top diplomat points to major hurdles in forming united 'sanctions' stance with USWorld June 19, 14:15
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 14:06
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegrationRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 13:56
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiatorsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 13:48
Japan’s premier says he intends to discuss Kuril Islands with Putin at G20 summitWorld June 19, 13:23
Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018Military & Defense June 19, 13:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. Russian-Indian fifth generation jet FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) will be in no way inferior to the PAK FA plane developed for the Russian Aerospace Force, the chief of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media on Monday.
"India, alongside Russia, will obtain not just know-how, but the copyright to a newly-designed military product. In other words, if the contract is signed and the inter-government agreement is acted on - and this is precisely what we are striving for - this plane will be in no way inferior to our PAK FA," Shugayev said at the Le Bourget show.
"Onboard equipment may be different, for instance, of India’s own manufacture. This plane will be adjusted to the needs of the Indian market. The parameters will not be inferior to the national product in use in Russia. It will be reconfigured to suit the customer’s needs," he added.
No other country, Shugayev said, was prepared to share such sensitive technologies with India.
The FGFA agreement was signed in 2007. At the beginning of May a source at India’s Defense Ministry told the PTI news agency the contract for designing a detailed project of a new fighter jet would be concluded in the second half of 2017. Russian officials last spring said that Russia fully complied with its liabilities under the project and was waiting for the Indian side to make a decision.