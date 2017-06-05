Back to Main page
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets

Military & Defense
June 05, 12:06 UTC+3 KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR

The work on PAK FA jet is now at final stages

© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, June 5. /TASS/. The Sukhoi aircraft company will produce in 2017 two more Russia’s newest PAK FA (T-50) fighters, Russia’s Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Monday.

"The work on PAK FA is now at the final stage, and this year we receive the 10th and the 11th planes, which will be tested, and in the future state armament program for 2018-2025 we plan first purchases of T-50 fighters," he said during a visit to the Gagarin aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-om-Amur.

