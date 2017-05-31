Russia sees prospects for MC-21, SSJ-100 supplies to India

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia sees prospects for deliveries of MC-21 and SSJ-100 airliners to India, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Prospects are in place for supplies of Russian aircraft to India, including Sukhoi Superjet-100 and MC-21 passenger jets," Ushakov told reporters.

Russia may supply 1,000 of its newest MC-21 planes until 2037, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier.

The current portfolio of orders for MC-21 is 285 airliners, 185 of which have been contracted on prepayment. The first client is Russia’s Aeroflot, which plans to have 50 MC-21 in its fleet. First three passenger jets are expected in 2019, chief executive of the Russian flag carrier Vitaly Savelyev said in April.