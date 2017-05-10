Back to Main page
India and Russia to boost cooperation in nuclear energy and space

Business & Economy
May 10, 14:36 UTC+3 NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and India intend to shortly translate into practice proposals on boosting cooperation in the nuclear and space sectors, in dealing with calamities and in some other fields, Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday after talks with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

"We agreed to work closely in the months ahead to take forward many of the collaborative ideas, that emerged in diverse fields, including nuclear, space, disaster management, trade and economy, science and technology and people to people linkages," the Indian diplomat said at a joint news conference following a meeting of the co-chairpersons of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation in New Delhi.

Sushma Swaraj also marked that Russia and India have achieved major progress in the implementation of the agreements signed in October 2016 at a summit in Goa.

"Relations with Russia are one of the most important pillars of India’s foreign policy. My meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin has taken place in the year, when we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations," the senior diplomat marked.

Rogozin is currently on a working trip to New Delhi. He has also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

