Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with India

Military & Defense
April 26, 16:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Moscow is satisfied with the current level of military cooperation with New Delhi
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow is satisfied with the current level of military cooperation with New Delhi, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday at a meeting with India’s Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley.

"We are satisfied with the current level of military cooperation, I am confident that our today’s talks will advance it further," Shoigu said at the meeting held on the sidelines of the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to him, Russia and India have been expanding interaction on various levels and in various fields. Meanwhile, on April 13, the two countries celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"In the past decades, we have been able to build particularly close friendly relations based on mutual sympathy and confidence," the Russian defense minister pointed out.

Jailtley, in turn, said that during his meeting with Shoigu, plans to launch the production of Russian-designed weapons in India had been discussed.

He was confident that Wednesday’s meeting would take bilateral relations to a new level.

