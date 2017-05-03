Russia and India set joint venture for helicopter production

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The joint Russian-Indian company for manufacturing of Ka-226T helicopters was incorporated in India, the Embassy of India in Russia said on its website on Wednesday.

"Ministry of Corporate Affairs of the Government of India has on May 2, 2017 incorporated the India-Russia Helicopters Limited Company. This marks the formal creation of the Joint Venture between Hindustan Aeronautic Limited of India and Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport of Russia and is a key milestone in the production of Ka-226T helicopter in India with Russian collaboration," the press release says.

The Russian-Indian agreement on cooperation in helicopters production was signed in 2015, followed by execution of the agreement on the joint venture for Ka-226T helicopter manufacturing last October.

Ka-226T is a lightweight multirole helicopter with the takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes. It is intended to carry up to 1.5 tonnes of cargo or up to 7 passengers on board to a distance of 600 km.