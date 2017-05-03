Back to Main page
Russia and India set joint venture for helicopter production

Business & Economy
May 03, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ka-226T is a lightweight multirole helicopter with the takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes

Ka-226T helicopter

Ka-226T helicopter

© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The joint Russian-Indian company for manufacturing of Ka-226T helicopters was incorporated in India, the Embassy of India in Russia said on its website on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian Air Force: best warplanes, helicopters and airlifters

"Ministry of Corporate Affairs of the Government of India has on May 2, 2017 incorporated the India-Russia Helicopters Limited Company. This marks the formal creation of the Joint Venture between Hindustan Aeronautic Limited of India and Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport of Russia and is a key milestone in the production of Ka-226T helicopter in India with Russian collaboration," the press release says.

The Russian-Indian agreement on cooperation in helicopters production was signed in 2015, followed by execution of the agreement on the joint venture for Ka-226T helicopter manufacturing last October.

Ka-226T is a lightweight multirole helicopter with the takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes. It is intended to carry up to 1.5 tonnes of cargo or up to 7 passengers on board to a distance of 600 km.

