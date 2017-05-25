Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airliner

Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airlinerBusiness & Economy May 25, 13:27
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 13:23
NATO secretary general says 2011 bombardment of Libya aimed at protecting civiliansWorld May 25, 13:06
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stancePress Review May 25, 13:00
Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATOWorld May 25, 12:41
Russian rotocraft maker expects to sign deal with Defense Ministry on Mi-38 deliveriesMilitary & Defense May 25, 12:31
Death toll from fires in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region rises to threeWorld May 25, 12:18
Iran expects supplies from Russia within oil-for-food dealBusiness & Economy May 25, 12:16
NATO chief underlines importance of full implementation of Minsk agreementsWorld May 25, 12:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KRASNOARMEISK (Moscow Region), May 25. /TASS/. A package of pre-paid orders for Russia’s new medium-haul airliner MC-21 equals 185, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.
"A total of 185 firm orders before the first flight," the vice-premier said.
Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in early May that the flight tests of the MC-21 airliner would begin in several weeks.
As of now, the book of orders for the MC-21 equals 285 airliners, including 185 planes, for which firm contracts have been concluded (with advance payments).
The Russian flagship airline has been the first customer of this plane. The airline is expected to have 50 MC-21 planes in its fleet. The delivery will be financed by the lease company Aviakapital-servis. A firm contract for the deliveries of these airliners was signed in 2011. In April this year, Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev said that the deliveries of the first three airliners were expected in 2019.
The MC-21 is the family of short-and medium-haul narrow-body airliners intended to replace Tupolev Tu-134 and Tu-154 planes and also their Western rivals.