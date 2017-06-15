Russia and India to hold military exercise in Far East

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and India will hold the Indra military exercise in the Russian Far East at the end of the year, India’s Ambassador in Moscow Pankaj Saran told TASS on Thursday.

"We will be holding a joint military exercise in the Far East at the end of the year, probably in the autumn," he said, adding that this year troops of the three armed services from both countries - the army, air force and navy - are due to be involved in the drills.

Russia and India have been holding Indra military exercises since 2003. They aim to practice interaction among the two countries’ servicemen. The drills include joint maneuvers by warships and anti-terror exercises of ground forces. The drills were held irregularly (alternately with the participation of ground and naval forces) until 2013.

Since 2014, the drills have been held annually and involve the ground and naval phases.