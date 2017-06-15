Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and India to hold military exercise in Far East

Military & Defense
June 15, 13:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and India will hold the Indra military exercise in the Russian Far East at the end of the year

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and India will hold the Indra military exercise in the Russian Far East at the end of the year, India’s Ambassador in Moscow Pankaj Saran told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Putin praises Russia-India military-technical cooperation

Russia and India set joint venture for helicopter production

Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with India

Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time

Russian design bureau ready to integrate BrahMos missiles into frigates for Indian Navy

"We will be holding a joint military exercise in the Far East at the end of the year, probably in the autumn," he said, adding that this year troops of the three armed services from both countries - the army, air force and navy - are due to be involved in the drills.

Russia and India have been holding Indra military exercises since 2003. They aim to practice interaction among the two countries’ servicemen. The drills include joint maneuvers by warships and anti-terror exercises of ground forces. The drills were held irregularly (alternately with the participation of ground and naval forces) until 2013.

Since 2014, the drills have been held annually and involve the ground and naval phases.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'
2
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western borders
5
Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin says
6
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATO
7
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
TOP STORIES
Реклама