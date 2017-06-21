Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries

LE BOURGET (France), June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport expects to sign a contract with India soon on the delivery of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems, Rosoboronexport Head Alexander Mikheyev said at the Le Bourget international aerospace show on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport is carrying out pre-contractual work with Indian partners. We are discussing the technical issues of the deliveries. I can assure you that both our company and the Indian side are set to sign the contract soon," the chief executive told journalists.

An agreement on the delivery of S-400 antiaircraft missile systems to India was signed by the Russian and Indian governments in October 2016.

The Rosoboronexport chief also said that the deliveries of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to China would begin in compliance with the schedule.

"The S-400 Triumf long-range air defense missile systems will be delivered to China in strict compliance with the contract concluded between Rosoboronexport and the Chinese side. There are no causes to doubt the timely and qualitative fulfillment of the accords," the company’s head said.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Gumyonny said in April that the troops started to receive missiles for S-400 systems capable of destroying targets in outer space.