Russia, Turkey agree on technical specifications of S-400 delivery contract

Moscow pianist Nikita Mndoyants to debut on the Carnegie Hall stage in New YorkSociety & Culture June 07, 19:52
Putin and team looking forward to Oliver Stone’s documentary premiereRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 18:01
World demand for medium-haul airliners to reach 15,000 planes in next 20 yearsBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:44
Flag of Montenegro raised at NATO Headquarters to mark its accession to AllianceWorld June 07, 17:42
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 07, 17:35
Putin, Xi to meet on June 8Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 17:00
Putin signs law imposing criminal penalties for inducing minors to suicideRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:54
Russia’s Defense Ministry wants new Mi-38 helicopters produced for Arctic operationMilitary & Defense June 07, 16:50
Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmireRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed upon technical stipulations of the contract on deliveries of the S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft missile system, Rostech’s CEO for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov told TASS.
"Yes, we’ve met and agreed on the specifications," he said, responding to a question about whether Rosoboronexport’s delegation had visited Turkey to discuss the trade details.
The contract itself has not been clinched yet, according to Kladov.
"We, as providers, demonstrate the needed technical and technological level of this production to be delivered, and that is the talks’ main point," he specified.
Kladov elaborated that the technical side of the bargain is being discussed now. "There are commercial issues, monetary and financial issues and political matters involved," he noted.
On June 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to supply S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey. The Russian leader also covered this issue during negotiations with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on May 3. As Rostech’s CEO Sergey Chemezov noted in March, Ankara expressed its aspiration to receive loans from Russia to procure weapons, including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.
China became Russia’s first customer for the S-400s. The contract was clinched in spring 2015. According to mass media, the contract’s total amount was around $3 bln. In October 2016, an intergovernmental agreement on S-400 supplies was signed with India.
The S-400 Triumf is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system that became operational in 2007. It is used to destroy aircraft, winged and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and may be used to destroy surface facilities. In April, Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Viktor Gumenny, said that the forces had received S-400 missile systems that can destroy targets in the near-Earth space.