Russia, Turkey agree on technical specifications of S-400 delivery contract

Military & Defense
June 07, 18:42 UTC+3

On June 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to supply S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed upon technical stipulations of the contract on deliveries of the S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft missile system, Rostech’s CEO for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov told TASS.

"Yes, we’ve met and agreed on the specifications," he said, responding to a question about whether Rosoboronexport’s delegation had visited Turkey to discuss the trade details.

Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey

The contract itself has not been clinched yet, according to Kladov.

"We, as providers, demonstrate the needed technical and technological level of this production to be delivered, and that is the talks’ main point," he specified.

Kladov elaborated that the technical side of the bargain is being discussed now. "There are commercial issues, monetary and financial issues and political matters involved," he noted.

Buyers of S-400 system

On June 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to supply S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey. The Russian leader also covered this issue during negotiations with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on May 3. As Rostech’s CEO Sergey Chemezov noted in March, Ankara expressed its aspiration to receive loans from Russia to procure weapons, including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

S-400 surface-to-air missile system

Decision on S-400 deliveries to Turkey to be made after talks on price, minister says

China became Russia’s first customer for the S-400s. The contract was clinched in spring 2015. According to mass media, the contract’s total amount was around $3 bln. In October 2016, an intergovernmental agreement on S-400 supplies was signed with India.

The S-400 Triumf is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system that became operational in 2007. It is used to destroy aircraft, winged and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and may be used to destroy surface facilities. In April, Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Viktor Gumenny, said that the forces had received S-400 missile systems that can destroy targets in the near-Earth space.

