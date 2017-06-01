Back to Main page
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey

Military & Defense
June 01, 17:25 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply cutting-edge S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies on Thursday.

As for the S-400 production in Turkey, this is the issue of the Turkish industry’s readiness, the Russian leader said.

"We discussed the possibility of selling S-400 systems. We are ready for this," Putin said in reply to a question from the head of the Anadolu news agency.

"As for cooperation, this is a separate issue related to the Turkish industry’s readiness. We do not produce such hardware anywhere abroad so far," the Russian president said.

Putin also said that Russia was producing the BrahMos cruise missile jointly with India.

"This has been going on for decades and therefore, requires large-scale technological preparation and personnel training," the Russian leader said.

"But in principle, there is nothing impossible. We are ready for the deliveries of these newest and most effective systems. President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan knows about this and our military knows and the Turkish military knows too," Putin said.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Topics
Russian defense industry
Persons
Vladimir Putin
