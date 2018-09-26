Kiss traffic jams good-bye: Siberian mathematicians solve rush-hour gridlock mystery

TASS, September 10. Siberian researchers have put together a mathematical model of the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk’s transport network and used it to analyze the city’s traffic. The results of the study will help decrease traffic congestion in the city, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s press service informed.

Most major cities throughout the world urgently require modelling and management of city traffic. Currently, the development of information technologies helps solve this challenging issue. Employees of the Krasnoyarsk Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch and the Siberian Federal University provided a lay of the land on Krasnoyarsk’s roads with graphs and mathematical models.

“Our calculations show that if some streets in the city are closed, the transport network breaks down into several virtually disconnected sections. The results of the modelling can be used to reduce traffic congestion and lower the amount of traffic jams. The study has been published in the Journal of Siberian Federal University. Mathematics and Physics,” the ministry’s message states.

According to Krasnoyarsk researchers, the insufficient interconnectivity of city roads causes frequent traffic congestion. “By using graphs, we can estimate the time it takes to drive through a street and to monitor traffic in a particular area in real time. In the long run, the model will allow us to optimize road traffic, like for example, widening lanes in certain areas, prohibiting or allowing turns, and enhancing the function of traffic lights,” explained Mikhail Sadovsky, a lead researcher from the Krasnoyarsk Research Center’s Institute of Computational Modeling.

In order to avoid traffic jams, the researchers are developing a new transport network model with the possibility of picking out a route. This model will analyze not only the road structure, but also the flow of transport. It will quickly determine which conditions in the city can cause traffic jams and help fix this problem.