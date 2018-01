MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Moscow Administrative Road Inspection will return money to the driver fined for illegal parking while he was stuck in a traffic jam, its spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

Arsen Mirabyan got a 3,000 ruble ($53) fine for illegal parking by mistake, the spokesman explained.

"The fine will be withdrawn and the driver will get the money back," the spokesman said, adding that a probe had been launched into this mistake.