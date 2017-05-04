India test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile — media

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. India test fired the advanced BrahMos Block III land attack cruise missile for the second time on Wednesday, according to the First Post.

The missile launched in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands hit the designated target, it said.

"The missile was also test-fired on Tuesday, and the Army said the test flight met all parameters in a ‘copybook manner’ both on Tuesday and Wednesday," the paper said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the product of Russia’s Machine-Building Research and Development Consortium and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization, which set up BrahMos Aerospace joint venture in 1998.

The missile has a range of 290 km and carries a warhead weighing from 200 to 300 kg.