Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to Turkey

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. The deliveries of Russia’s advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey were discussed at a meeting of Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"This theme was touched upon, like other issues related to military and technical cooperation," Peskov said.
"Military and technical cooperation was discussed in a positive tone," the Kremlin spokesman said.