Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year

Military & Defense
April 11, 13:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia and China signed a contract in November 2015 for the delivery of 24 Su-35 fighter jets
Share
1 pages in this article
Su-35 fighter jet

Su-35 fighter jet

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia will supply ten advanced Sukhoi Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E) fighter jets to China this year, President of the United Aircraft-Building Corporation Yuri Slyusar said on Tuesday.

"We’ll supply another 10 planes to China’s Defense Ministry in 2017," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Read also
Russia in talks with several countries on projects to build military, civilian aircraft

A source in the system of Russia’s military and technical cooperation earlier told TASS that the first four fighter jets had been delivered to China already late last year and the second batch of 10 aircraft would be supplied to the customer in 2017.

According to the source, the last 10 fighter jets will be delivered to China in 2018.

Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told TASS in November 2016 that Russia had started implementing its commitments under a contract with China for the delivery of the fighter jets.

Russia and China signed a contract in November 2015 for the delivery of 24 Su-35 fighter jets. The three-year deal for the supplies of the combat planes together with ground equipment and spare engines is estimated at $2 bln.

As a source in the system of Russia’s military and technical cooperation earlier told TASS, the contract will be fulfilled within three years.

Read also

Russia to hand over Mi-171 multirole helicopters to China
Russia, China sign contract on supply of anti-ship missile systems
China backs idea of deepening cooperation with Russia, US
Russia planning series of defense contracts with Indonesia on Su-35 fighter jets
Russian Defense Ministry to get ten new Sukhoi-35S fighters in 2017

The governor of the Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East where the manufacturer of Su-35 fighter jets is located earlier said that the enterprise would supply the first four such aircraft to China by the yearend but state hi-tech corporation Rostec Head Sergei Chemezov said that there would be no deliveries of Su-35 fighters to China in 2016.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
14
Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade
5
Second Yasen nuclear submarine launched in northern Russian port
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама