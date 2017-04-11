Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia in talks with several countries on projects to build military, civilian aircraft

Military & Defense
April 11, 11:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The president of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar noted that India and China are the main countries
Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia is in talks with a number of countries, including India and China, on making military and civilian aircraft of a new generation, the president of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yuri Slyusar, has said.

Read also

Russia ready to continue work on 5th generation fighter with India
Russia ready to involve Indian partners in Il-114 medium-haul airliner project
Russia offers cooperation in production of components for SSJ-100, MS-21 aircraft to India
Russia, China sign contract on supply of anti-ship missile systems
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017

"India and China are the main countries, of course. There, where we already have specific discussions I cannot disclose either the countries or specific projects on the agenda. They are about creating new aircraft, including next generation projects," Slyusar said on the Rossiya 24 television news channel.

He added that some of the projects were military and others, civilian.

Russia and India are currently working on a fifth generation fighter. A contract for research and development has been initialed already. Besides, there is a plan for cooperation with China in creating a wide body plane. Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said just recently that Russia and the United Arab Emirates had signed an agreement on building a light fighter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
14
Russia rehearses for 72nd Victory Day parade
5
Second Yasen nuclear submarine launched in northern Russian port
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама