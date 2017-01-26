China backs idea of deepening cooperation with Russia, US

BEIJING, January 26. /TASS/. China supports the idea of stepping up trilateral cooperation with Russia and the United States for jointly combating challenges of the modern world, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters on Thursday.

The diplomat commented on Wednesday’s statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia, China and the US should increase trilateral cooperation. "China, Russia and the US are the leading global powers and they are the permanent members of the UN Security Council. We have great responsibility for global peace, stability and development," she said.

Beijing has been deepening relations of strategic partnership and cooperation with Russia and has been also making efforts to develop trust-based relations with the US. "Therefore, China plans to intensify cooperation with the US and Russia and to make common contribution to solving the tasks and challenges of the modern world," she said.

The diplomat noted that the Russian side has repeatedly said that it attaches great importance to the Russian-Chinese relations and gives a high assessment to them. "We welcome this," she said, adding that the relations of strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries reached the highest level and both sides plan to jointly work on the issues of regional and global peace, stability and development.

Lavrov said addressing the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Wednesday that Moscow stands for building fair and complementary cooperation with Washington and Beijing in the economic and security area. According to Lavrov, Moscow would like the US, China and Russia to build relations with each other. As for global security issues, the three countries play a very important role in solving them, he said.