Russian exporter's weapons sales reach $13 bln in 2016

Finance Ministry satisfied with profitability of Russian EurobondsBusiness & Economy June 21, 11:59
Russian exporter's weapons sales reach $13 bln in 2016Military & Defense June 21, 11:50
How Russia's regions organize healthcare for residents of faraway settlementsBusiness & Economy June 21, 11:36
Mammoth rush in Yakutia: who and why are looking for tusksBusiness & Economy June 21, 11:04
Mohammad bin Salman named new Saudi Crown PrinceWorld June 21, 10:58
Soyuz spacecraft to become space taxi in future, Russian company saysScience & Space June 21, 10:34
US astronauts to continue flying to ISS on Soyuz spacecraftScience & Space June 21, 10:01
Top US pollster shows majority of Russians back Putin’s foreign and domestic policiesSociety & Culture June 21, 9:46
Bomb at Brussels train station had high yield, but failed to explode as planned — ministerWorld June 21, 9:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LE BOURGET/France/, June 21. /TASS/. Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport sold more than $13 billion worth of weapons last year, CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday.
"The overall exports of military goods of Rosoboronexport in 2016 reached $13.1 billion," Mikheev said.
Over the past five years, the exports have either slightly dropped or increased, but in general the figure has remained at this level, the CEO noted.
"The current situation allows us to be sure that the plan will be fulfilled in 2017," he stressed.