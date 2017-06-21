Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian exporter's weapons sales reach $13 bln in 2016

Military & Defense
June 21, 11:50 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

Over the past five years, the exports have either slightly dropped or increased, Rosoboronexport's CEO Alexander Mikheev noted

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dominique Bouten/TASS

LE BOURGET/France/, June 21. /TASS/. Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport sold more than $13 billion worth of weapons last year, CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Pantsyr-S1 air defense weapon system and the S-400 long-range air defense missile systems deployed at Hmeymim air base in Syria

Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

"The overall exports of military goods of Rosoboronexport in 2016 reached $13.1 billion," Mikheev said.

Over the past five years, the exports have either slightly dropped or increased, but in general the figure has remained at this level, the CEO noted.

"The current situation allows us to be sure that the plan will be fulfilled in 2017," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosoboronexport
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
2
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
3
Bomb at Brussels train station had high yield, but failed to explode as planned — minister
4
Finance Ministry satisfied with profitability of Russian Eurobonds
5
How Russia's regions organize healthcare for residents of faraway settlements
6
Rosatom may start building new nuclear power plants in India and Bangladesh
7
Top US pollster shows majority of Russians back Putin’s foreign and domestic policies
TOP STORIES
Реклама