Russian exporter's weapons sales reach $13 bln in 2016

LE BOURGET/France/, June 21. /TASS/. Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport sold more than $13 billion worth of weapons last year, CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday.

"The overall exports of military goods of Rosoboronexport in 2016 reached $13.1 billion," Mikheev said.

Over the past five years, the exports have either slightly dropped or increased, but in general the figure has remained at this level, the CEO noted.

"The current situation allows us to be sure that the plan will be fulfilled in 2017," he stressed.