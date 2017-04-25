Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
RYBINSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s weapons export contracts have been growing largely on the effective use of military hardware in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission on Tuesday.
Interest towards Russia’s weapons has been growing around the world, which is seen in the volume of contracts, he stated.
"This is largely a result of the more effective use of our weapons in real combat conditions, including the anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Putin said. "This opportunity for gaining a firmer foothold on the world market of armaments should not to be missed."