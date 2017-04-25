Back to Main page
Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

Military & Defense
April 25, 16:33 UTC+3
The president says interest towards Russia’s weapons has been growing around the world,
Share
1 pages in this article

RYBINSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s weapons export contracts have been growing largely on the effective use of military hardware in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission on Tuesday.

Interest towards Russia’s weapons has been growing around the world, which is seen in the volume of contracts, he stated.

"This is largely a result of the more effective use of our weapons in real combat conditions, including the anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Putin said. "This opportunity for gaining a firmer foothold on the world market of armaments should not to be missed."

Read also

Russia to upgrade helicopter protection system based on Syrian experience
Syrian experience prompts fast transition to high-tech weapons — deputy PM
Admiral Kuznetsov’s experience in Syria to help build new aircraft carrier
Russia may start developing new airdrop platforms based on Syrian campaign experience
Russia to introduce Syria operation experience into military higher schools’ curriculum
Putin urges to use Syrian experience in developing new generation weapons

Russian defense industry
