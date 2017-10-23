Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summit

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is potentially ready for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit conference of APEC forum in Vietnam, a senior White House official told reporters during a specialized media briefing.

"We can confirm the bilateral meeting with leaders who are hosting the summits," he said. "We aren’t ready to announce any details about the other bilaterals and <…> multilateral meeting that the president’s going to engage in".

When a reporter asked him if Donald Trump was ready to take part in supplementary meetings of the kind, the official answered:

"Potentially. It’s just nothing that we pin down or are ready to answer."

The US president is expected on an Asian tour on November 3-14. His agenda includes Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Within the framework of the tour, Trump will take part in the ASEAN summit on November 12-13 in Manila.

Trump’s trip will underline his commitment to the old alliances and partnerships the US formed with other countries and will also reaffirm American leadership in the promotion of free and open regions in the littoral areas of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.