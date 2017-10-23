Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summit

Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summitWorld October 23, 20:44
Mancini unlikely to drop Russia’s Zenit for West Ham — Italian ex-striker VialliSport October 23, 20:05
Volkswagen and Daimler inspected in European Commission’s antimonopoly probesBusiness & Economy October 23, 19:40
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense October 23, 18:56
South Korean chain to open 33 movie theaters in MoscowBusiness & Economy October 23, 18:41
Russian MP blasts Riga’s educational language reform ploy as ‘linguistic genocide’World October 23, 18:28
Collector robbed of masterpieces by top Russian artists worth over half a million dollarsSociety & Culture October 23, 18:04
Russian expert calls Trump's decicion to quit UNESCO irresponsibleWorld October 23, 18:03
Russian anti-doping agency’s chief says all WADA’s reinstatement criteria metSport October 23, 17:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is potentially ready for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit conference of APEC forum in Vietnam, a senior White House official told reporters during a specialized media briefing.
"We can confirm the bilateral meeting with leaders who are hosting the summits," he said. "We aren’t ready to announce any details about the other bilaterals and <…> multilateral meeting that the president’s going to engage in".
When a reporter asked him if Donald Trump was ready to take part in supplementary meetings of the kind, the official answered:
"Potentially. It’s just nothing that we pin down or are ready to answer."
The US president is expected on an Asian tour on November 3-14. His agenda includes Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
Within the framework of the tour, Trump will take part in the ASEAN summit on November 12-13 in Manila.
Trump’s trip will underline his commitment to the old alliances and partnerships the US formed with other countries and will also reaffirm American leadership in the promotion of free and open regions in the littoral areas of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.