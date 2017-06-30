Back to Main page
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms race

Military & Defense
June 30, 13:27 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian designs for the advanced warships and vessels presented at the International Naval Show were of special interest to several dozen foreign delegations

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. Planned upgrades of warships rather than heading into an arms race is the priority for the Russian Navy and today’s military industry, Igor Ponomaryov, Vice President of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) overseeing naval construction issues, told reporters.

"I do not think that some kind of arms race is happening. Routine efforts are underway to upgrade the naval fleet, inherited from the Soviet era, whose life cycle has ended. We will replace it with new models, new weapons and fresh armament concepts," he said.

According to Ponomaryov, Russian shipbuilders have ironed out efforts on commissioning the lead ships under the latest projects.

"We are completing work on practically all lead ships this year. That was the most difficult period when new weapons were being designed. I believe this year we will wrap up the tests of the advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov, and it will join the Russian Navy," he said.

Ponomaryov noted that the Russian designs for the advanced warships and vessels presented at the International Naval Show were of special interest to several dozen foreign delegations.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier told the ministry’s board meeting that the Russian Navy had been replenished with 24 warships and logistics vessels and two submarines.

Navy Russian defense industry
