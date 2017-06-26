Russia to float out first modernized nuclear submarine in August

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The first modernized (the fourth Project 955A Borey-class) submarine, the Prince Vladimir, will be floated out in August this year, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov said on Monday.

"In August this year, the Severodvinsk-based Sevmash Shipyard will flout out the new Borey-class strategic underwater cruiser, the Prince Vladimir, which will strengthen the potential of the nuclear component of the Navy’s submarine fleet. Along with this, work is already under way to develop fifth-generation nuclear-powered submarines," the admiral said.

The Prince Vladimir was laid down in 2012 and will become the fourth submarine in the series of eight Borey-class underwater cruisers and the first submarine of the improved Borey-A Project.

Three submarines of this class have already been delivered to the Navy. Each such submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In 2014, two submarines, the Prince Oleg and the Generalissimus Suvorov, were laid down. In 2015, the submarine Emperor Alexander III was laid down and in 2016 the keel of the submarine Prince Pozharsky was laid.

Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bursuk earlier said that the Prince Vladimir underwater cruiser was expected to be handed over to the Navy in 2018.

