Russian submariners perfecting under-ice navigation skills in Arctic

Military & Defense
April 21, 14:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Tactical drills are also conducted on the Arctic Island archipelagoes
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The crews of Russian strategic submarines are sharpening their skills of under-ice navigation in Arctic conditions, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

"Arctic practices continue. The crews of strategic missile submarines are perfecting the skills of under-ice sailing. Northern Fleet naval groups annually make voyages across the Northern Sea Route," the defense minister said.

Also, tactical drills are conducted on Arctic Island archipelagoes, he added.

"Servicemen of the Arctic motor rifle brigade continue learning to operate new types of military hardware adapted to low temperatures," the Russian defense minister said.

The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub
Russia to float out 1st upgraded Borey-class submarine in 2018
Russian submarines receive state-of-the-art torpedoes
Russian submariners to get new escape gear
Russian Army getting new radioelectronic warfare systems to cover Arctic areas
Russia forms two motor rifle brigades for Arctic army grouping
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing

Russian defense industry
