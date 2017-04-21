Russian submariners perfecting under-ice navigation skills in Arctic

Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:09
Russian submariners perfecting under-ice navigation skills in ArcticMilitary & Defense April 21, 14:08
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The crews of Russian strategic submarines are sharpening their skills of under-ice navigation in Arctic conditions, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.
"Arctic practices continue. The crews of strategic missile submarines are perfecting the skills of under-ice sailing. Northern Fleet naval groups annually make voyages across the Northern Sea Route," the defense minister said.
Also, tactical drills are conducted on Arctic Island archipelagoes, he added.
"Servicemen of the Arctic motor rifle brigade continue learning to operate new types of military hardware adapted to low temperatures," the Russian defense minister said.