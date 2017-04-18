The Russian Defense Ministry's website has launched a virtual tour around Russia's Arctic Trefoil military base, located on Alexandra Land, an island that is part of Franz Josef Land archipelago. The base's infrastructure includes living quarters, special purpose facilities, control centres, garages for military and special vehicles, warehouse and storage facilities. The base can house up to 150 personnel for more than 18 months at a time, has self-powered energy unit and is independent from the outside world. Take a look at Russia unique military base.

