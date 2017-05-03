Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may build unique seismic survey submarine

Military & Defense
May 03, 12:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a source in the industry, the construction of the submarine that will have no analogues in the world is planned to start in 2020

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian Advanced Research Fund and the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering have developed a project to build a unique nuclear-powered submarine for seismic surveys, Rubin Chief Designer Yevgeny Toporov told Izvestia daily on Wednesday.

The construction of the submarine that has no analogues in the world is planned to start in 2020, the chief designer said.

Read also

The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine

Russian submarines receive state-of-the-art torpedoes

Russian submariners to get new escape gear

Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine

Designer: Next generation submarines will be smaller than current ones

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

"This ship will cost 60% less than a combat submarine," Toporov said. "We don’t have any armaments aboard it," he added.

The submarine-scanner is a typical nuclear-powered underwater vessel featuring some changes in its design. As its main feature, it has special seismic sensor wings that are hidden in their inoperative state between the submarine’s outer and internal hulls. They open in their working position to form a scanning surface of hundreds of square meters, the newspaper said.

The submarine’s sensors allow it to "look into" the seabed and develop its three-dimensional model.

As Head of the Fund’s Project Group for Physical and Technical Research Viktor Litvinenko told Izvestia, the submarine will specifically engage in the prospecting of natural resources.

According to the newspaper, the submarine will have a displacement of no less than 14,000 tonnes, a cruising capacity of 90 days and a crew of 40. It will be able to submerge to a depth of 400 meters.

Read also

First Russian submarines

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
2
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
3
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
4
Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with Poroshenko
5
Russia hopes for steady development of relations with Turkey — Putin
6
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
7
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbits
TOP STORIES
Реклама