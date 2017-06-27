Russian hi-tech firm to feature submarine Internet technology at St. Petersburg naval show

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Ruselectronics Group, part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, will demonstrate at the St. Petersburg naval show an Internet access system installed on the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky and on Russian submarines and frigates, the Group’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Ruselectronics specialists have developed an Ekran-TsM system that receives television channels and connects shipborne telecoms equipment to the Internet and can be used on surface ships and submarines of both the naval and civilian fleets, the company’s press office said.

"The system currently operates aboard nine Russian Navy vessels, including on the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and three nuclear submarines… The Ekran-TsM system will be demonstrated at the 8th International Maritime Defense Show," the press office said in a statement.

According to the Ruselectronics data, the system provides for the reception of any television channels through a satellite communications channel, including both free TV channels from among state multiplexed packages (20 channels as of today) and channels offered by outside satellite operators through paid services.

The 8th International Maritime Defense Show will be held in St. Petersburg from June 28 to July 2.