Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020

Military & Defense
June 26, 17:41 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov is currently undergoing state trials

Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov

Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov

© Yuri Belinskiy/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. Four Project 22350 frigates are planned for their transfer to the Russian Navy by 2020, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov said on Monday.

"The [Project 22350] lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov is undergoing state trials. The Navy’s Main Command displays an especially demanding and meticulous attitude to the lead warships of new projects and in this regard we are closely interacting with the industry. A series of Project 22350 frigates, four hulls, are planned to be built by 2020," he said.

Russian Navy Shipbuilding Chief Vladimir Tryapichnikov earlier said that the transfer of four Project 22350 warships was planned until 2025, after which the project would be modernized.

Navy Commander-in-Chief Korolyov also said that two Project 11356 frigates - the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen - and the third warship of the series (the Admiral Makarov) were undergoing state trials and will be demonstrated to participants in the St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show that would be held on June 28 - July 2.

"As was stipulated by the shipbuilding program, we are smoothly switching over to the construction of large-displacement combat ships. In the coming days, the Northern Wharf Shipyard in Petersburg will float out the new Project 20385 corvette Gremyashchiy fitted out with precision weapons and Russian-made engines," the Navy chief said.

Project 22350 warships have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system.

Navy
