Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Navy plans to build the first advanced aircraft carrier, Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Biktor Bursuk, said today at the 2017 International Maritime Defense Show.

"Yes, the Navy will build an aircraft carrier, for sure," he said.

"The mockup demonstrated by the Krylov State Research Center is just a mockup. There are many of them. Different bureaus are hammering out an image of this ship," the Deputy Commander-in-Chief added.