CSTO peacekeeping mission helped tackle terrorist threat in Kazakhstan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces helped to handle the terrorist threat in Kazakhstan at the request President Tokayev, the nation’s leader, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

"In this context, I note that the CSTO peacekeepers carried out that mission and now are completing [the solution] of the remaining issues. At the request of the Kazakh president, the peacekeepers helped to tackle the terrorist threat which was on Kazakhstan’s soil with help from the outside," he said.

"Certainly, we have been very attentive to diplomatic support," the minister added.

In accordance with the January 6, 2022 CSTO Collective Security Council decision, CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were deployed to Kazakhstan for a short period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in the Central Asian nation. Units from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan make up the peacekeeping contingent. The forces’ main mission was to protect key strategic facilities near Almaty. On January 13, the contingent embarked on its gradual withdrawal from Kazakhstan, and the pullout will take several days.