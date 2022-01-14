Ten aircraft with Belarusian peacekeepers left Kazakhstan - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Belarusian units of Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which performed tasks of protecting socially important facilities in Kazakhstan, departed to Belarus on ten airplanes of Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"Ten aircraft with CSTO peacekeepers of the Republic of Belarus, having completed loading, departed from the Zhitygen aerodrome to the Minsk Region," the Ministry said.

CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time for normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan. Gradual withdrawal of peacekeepers started on January 13.