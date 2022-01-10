Post-Soviet security bloc’s chief to meet with Kazakh leadership during trip to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Secretary General Stanislav Zas will visit Kazakhstan on January 11-13 to meet with the republic’s top political and military leadership, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov announced on Monday.

"On January 11-13 this year, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas will pay a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan to study the local situation and meet with the state’s highest political and military leadership and also with the command of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces," the spokesman said.

During his trip, the post-Soviet security bloc’s chief is scheduled to hold meetings and discuss the situation in Kazakhstan with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, acting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Presidential Aide and Security Council Secretary Aset Isekeshev and Chief of the Kazakh General Staff Lieutenant-General Marat Khusainov, the spokesman specified.

"Stanislav Zas will also visit Almaty where he will meet with CSTO Peacekeeping Contingent Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov and get acquainted with the situation in the city and will also visit the command post and the areas of the peacekeepers’ deployment," the press secretary said.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7.