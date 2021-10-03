Ukraine’s ruling party unveils reform plan until 2023

KIEV, October 3. /TASS/. The parliamentary faction of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, which held a visiting session in the western Ukrainian city of Truskavets on Saturday, unveiled a plan of reforms for 2021-2023, the party’s press service said.

"Among the proposed goals are NATO membership, successful completion of the Security Service of Ukraine’s reform, creation and development of the national system of resilience, the system of national resistance, reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, informational sovereignty, unblocking the issue of prisoner exchange in the Trilateral Contact Group," the statement says.

The plan also envisages boosting Kiev-established international formats, such as the Crimean Platform, promoting Kiev’s claims for Crimea, the Lublin Triangle (comprising Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania), the Quadriga format at the level of Ukrainian and Turkish foreign ministers and the Associated Trio of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The faction also unveiled a reform of the country’s energy sector, promising reintegration of European and Ukrainian energy systems and markets, as well as boosting oil and gas extraction, stepping up oil processing and reducing the country’s dependence on external fuel supplies.

A justice reform, as well as reforms related to infrastructure, agricultural sector and digital technologies were also outlined.

Among the top goals for the period of 2021-2023, the party also named attracting more state and private investment, creating jobs, doubling the capital investment and increasing GDP per capita to $4,570.