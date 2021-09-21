Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Ukraine with Guterres

UN, 22 September. / TASS /.The UN Secretary General Ant·nio Guterres and the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary General met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The Secretary General discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with President Zelensky, including the ongoing efforts to achieve peace," the statement said.

There is no information on what settlement was under discussion and there is no mention of the Crimean Platform promoted by Zelensky.