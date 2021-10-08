Expert says coronavirus pandemic forecast in Russia still pessimistic

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The forecast of when the incidence of the novel coronavirus infection will decrease in Russia is rather pessimistic, Andrei Shkoda, chief physician of Moscow’s hospital No. 67, said on Friday.

"I will be frank, any pandemic lasts from three to five years. <…> The more people are vaccinated, the sooner the pandemic will subside and we will not have to wait until 2024 or 2025. At the moment, the scenario is pessimistic," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He stressed that progress in combating the coronavirus pandemic depends on the activity of society. "It is very important to consult a doctor and never indulge in self-treatment. And the most important thing is vaccination. <…> There have been no vaccinated patients in our intensive care department," he noted.

According to the latest statistics, around 236.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 7,717,356 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,819,796 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 214,485 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.