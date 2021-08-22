Russia reports 20,564 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest figure since June 27

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 20,564 COVID-19 cases over the past day, which is the lowest figure since June 27, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.31%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total case tally has reached 6,747,087 people.

St. Petersburg reported 1, 481 daily coronavirus cases and the Moscow region registered 1,184 cases. The Sverdlovsk region reported 522 cases, the Nizhny Novgorod region - 498, the Rostov region - 487.

Currently, as many as 551,577 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Over the past day 15,414 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia and the total number of recoveries reached 6,019,466.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries is 89.2% of all those infected.

Over the past day, 1,453 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow region, 515 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 460 - in the Krasnoyarsk region, 453 - in the Sverdlovsk region, 440 - in St. Petersburg.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Russia rose by 762 in the past day (against 797 a day earlier) and reached 176,044. This is the lowest indicator since July 26.

The conditional mortality rate (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) still stands at 2.61%, according to the center’s data.

Over the past day, 39 patients also died in St. Petersburg, 35 in the Krasnodar region, 32 - in the Sverdlovsk region, 29 - in the Perm region, 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.