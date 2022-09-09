No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting at G20 summit — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. There are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the media on Friday.

"No," he said, when asked if there were any plans for the presidents’ meeting.

Rudenko explained that for the time being Russia and Ukraine had no subject for discussion.

"If Ukraine had reacted differently to the drafts of the document that was handed over to its delegation on April 15, which contained the key elements of a possible agreement, then, perhaps, such a meeting would make sense. But for now, as presidential aide [Yuri Ushakov] has confirmed, there is simply no such thing and there are no corresponding plans, likewise," Rudenko added.

Earlier, Ushakov said that the Kremlin proceeded from the assumption Putin would take part in the G20 summit in November, but a final confirmation was due later. The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.