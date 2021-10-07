Moscow to continue military, diplomatic contacts with Ankara on Syria — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow will continue military and diplomatic contacts with Ankara for regulating the settlement throughout Syria, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We proceed from the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to all Syrians without exception on agreement with Syria’s official authorities," the Russian diplomat said. "In this regard, we cannot but note the start of humanitarian deliveries to Idlib across the contact line in accordance with a provision of UN Security Council Resolution 2585 and rules of international humanitarian law. We aim to continue close cooperation and coordinated work with the official Ankara on diplomatic and military fronts in order to normalize the situation throughout Syria," Zakharova said.

According to her, together with its partners in the Astana format, Russia "is firmly determined to continue making a contribution to advance the political process in Syria. "We are doing this on the basis of Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council. "Consistent moves to assist the [Syrian] constitutional committee remain in demand," the diplomat added.