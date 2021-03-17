Cyber crimes in Russia increase 1.5-fold in 2020

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The number of cyber crimes in Russia increased 1.5-fold in 2020, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at an expanded board meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Wednesday.
"Cyber crimes remain a serious issue. Their number increased more than 1.5-fold in the past year, and only a quarter of them were solved. I expect you to work as effectively as possible in order to implement these decisions (made at a coordination meeting of senior law enforcement officials)," he said, addressing the meeting’s participants.
A total of 2,400,000 crimes were recorded in Russia in 2020. Serious and particularly serious crimes increased by 16% and 5% respectively. At the same time, the crime clearance rate declined in the country. "Unfortunately, it largely stems from systemic flaws in the work of police and investigative agencies," Krasnov said.
In 2020, Russian prosecutors exposed over five mln offences committed during pre-trial proceedings. As many as 14,000 criminal cases were sent to court after investigative authorities had suspended them.