Cyber crimes in Russia increase 1.5-fold in 2020

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The number of cyber crimes in Russia increased 1.5-fold in 2020, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at an expanded board meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Wednesday.

"Cyber crimes remain a serious issue. Their number increased more than 1.5-fold in the past year, and only a quarter of them were solved. I expect you to work as effectively as possible in order to implement these decisions (made at a coordination meeting of senior law enforcement officials)," he said, addressing the meeting’s participants.