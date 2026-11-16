MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The total value of contracts facilitated by the Russian Export Center (REC) has reached 130 bln rubles ($1.6 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia forum.

"The Russian Export Center has brought the total value of export contracts under this brand to 130 bln rubles," he stated. At the same time, according to the prime minister, "high-tech businesses are four times more likely to receive certification under the Uniqueness criterion."

"This means that Russia is entering foreign markets with solutions that no one else has," Mishustin emphasized.

The head of government stressed that "today, technologies are developed through collaboration, not in isolation." "We are focusing on comprehensive export offerings that bring together several domestic companies, as well as on joint production ventures, localization, and after-sales service in other countries. We are open to technological partnerships with those prepared to work with us on equal terms," Mishustin concluded.