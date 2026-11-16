HAIKOU /China/, November 16. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan has shifted its focus to optimizing the business environment in 2026, Sanya Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, the Sanya authorities are simultaneously actively implementing institutional innovations. These efforts aim to create first-class business conditions based on market principles and a reliable legal system that take into account the general trend toward internationalization. In this way, the city plans to strengthen its role in developing the Hainan Free Trade Port.

In particular, the local administration is placing great emphasis on optimizing government services and procedures related to the registration and expansion of business operations. The newspaper recalled that on November 6, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Sanya during which he outlined the prospects and key tasks for Hainan’s development.

Sanya Ribao noted that the city government also identified 14 key policy factors to create favorable conditions for companies in the resort city. The strategy includes measures in three main areas: strengthening the industrial structure, addressing business issues throughout enterprises' lifecycles, and ensuring effective local governance. According to the newspaper, the reliability of such a system is determined by the financial and economic indicators of commercial organizations.

Sanya's leading innovative sectors include plant breeding, tropical seed production, and deep-sea projects. The Chinese government has established a network of laboratories and enterprises in Hainan that increase crop yields and ensure the success of projects exploring the South China Sea's resources. The effective coordination of efforts among the government, financial sector, insurance companies, and commercial organizations helps reduce costs and avoid losses arising from force majeure circumstances.

Thus, Sanya is constantly reducing the burden on economic entities and providing them with new opportunities through institutional innovations. In fact, the city is implementing a development model that is serving as a blueprint for reforms aimed at improving the business climate throughout the province.

Sanya is a leading Chinese resort city with a population of over 1.1 million. In 2025, its gross regional product exceeded 103 billion yuan (nearly $15 billion), representing a 4.8% increase. The average annual air temperature here is 25.4 degrees Celsius (77.72 degrees Fahrenheit), and the coastline stretches for about 260 kilometers (nearly 161.5 miles). The surrounding waters boast 19 bays and about 40 islands, making the area ideal for tourism. This has led to the successful development of yachting, cruise tourism, beach vacations, and family getaways. In 2025, the number of foreign tourists visiting the city increased by 41.4%, surpassing one million.