Russian Deputy PM lays out objectives of new economic subcommission

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia has created a new economic subcommission that will be tasked with helping distressed sectors through tough times, said First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

"The resilience of these sectors will be assessed by the subcommission through the lens of existing risks and damage incurred. Targeted and systemic measures to reduce threats will be proposed," Manturov is quoted as saying in a government statement.

he main areas of work of the new subcommission include monitoring the status of key enterprises, developing new engineering and regulatory solutions to ensure the security and rapid recovery of facilities, ensuring that critical resources are not wasted, diversifying logistics, and finding new suppliers of strategic products.