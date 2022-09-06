Current energy crisis led to destruction of unipolar market — Russian Energy Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The current energy crisis was unavoidable and resulted in a breakdown in the unipolar market that had been developing over the previous 50-70 years, Russia's First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"This is a full deconstruction of the relationships that have existed and been developed in the world for the previous 50-70 years," he said, adding "I believe it was necessary so that the world could create numerous competitive centers - technological, and economic."

