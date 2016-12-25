Back to Main page
Four bodies of Tu-154 plane crash victims found in Black Sea

World
December 25, 11:56 UTC+3
There were 92 people onboard the plane, including journalists, servicemen and musicians of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The bodies of four victims have been found at the crash site of the Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry in the Black Sea near Sochi, the emergencies services told TASS.

"Now the bodies of four victims have been found and retrieved," the source said.

